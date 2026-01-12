Matrimonial fraudster held; cheated funds spent on liquor, parties: Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly cheating women by posing as a prospective groom on matrimonial websites and social media platforms, an official said on Sunday.

Accused Dashmeet Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Rajpura, was arrested in connection with a case in which a woman from Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh was cheated of more than Rs 86,000, he said.

Police said the accused used to spend the money earned through this fraudulent method to buy expensive liquor and host parties.

According to police, Singh used matrimonial websites and social media platforms to befriend women by projecting himself as a prospective groom. After gaining their trust, he allegedly induced them to transfer money on various pretexts before cutting off contact.

“The case came to light after the complainant approached the Cyber police station of Northwest with an online complaint, stating that she was defrauded of Rs 86,500 after being lured with promises of marriage. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on October 14 last year and investigation taken up,” the officer said. During the investigation, a team analysed digital footprints and money trails linked to the transactions. Police said the cheated amount was received in a bank account used by the accused and later, transferred through UPI transactions.

Inputs from a matrimonial site and social media led police to Rajpura, Patiala, where Singh was arrested on January 8. He allegedly committed fraud due to financial stress, spent money on parties, and kept moving locations.