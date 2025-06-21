‘Matrima’ wing construction begins at Manikchak Rural Hospital

Malda: An important step forward in rural healthcare was marked with the construction of the much-anticipated ‘Matrima’ Maternity ward at Manikchak Rural Hospital in Malda. The foundation stone was laid by Sabitri Mitra, MLA of Manikchak and mentor of the Malda Zilla Parishad on Thursday afternoon. She also chairs the hospital’s Rogi Kalyan Samity.

The initiative aims to improve maternal and child healthcare in the erosion-prone Manikchak area, which has long faced inadequate medical infrastructure for women and newborns. According to the state Health department, the project was sanctioned under the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a fund allocation of Rs 9.7 crore. A 20-bed ‘Matrima’ maternity ward and a modern mini mother and child hub are being developed. The facility will be equipped with gynecologists, pediatricians and modern diagnostic services.

“This is a dream turning into reality for Manikchak,” said Sabitri Mitra. “Women will no longer need to travel 40 kilometre to Malda Medical College for deliveries, especially emergency C-sections.” Locals welcomed the move with relief. “Many expectant mothers had to risk long journeys for childbirth. Some even lost lives on the way,” shared resident Rehana Bibi. “This new wing will save lives.”