Matribhumi local: 2 first-class EMU coaches launched

Kolkata: Eastern Railway launched two first-class EMU coaches in Matribhumi local, which will start service from Sunday.



The inaugural service of the modified local train between Ranaghat and Sealdah was flagged off from Ranaghat station on Sunday.

After the motor coach on either side of the 12-coach rake, a first-class ladies’ coach was attached. In regular service, the Down train departing from Ranaghat at 7:45 am will arrive at Sealdah at 9:28 am, while the Up train, Sealdah-Ranaghat Matribhumi Special will depart from Sealdah at 5:54 pm and arrive at Ranaghat at 7:40 pm.

The proposal for running first-class coach in a pair of Ranaghat-Sealdah Ladies Special, Sealdah-Barrackpore and Sealdah-Naihati was approved in November. In total, six pairs of Matribhumi locals ply under the Sealdah division. The first-class coaches, on an experimental basis, will be attached in three pairs of local trains for now. Depending on the response, further decisions will be taken, an official said.

In the Sealdah-Ranaghat suburban section, from Sealdah to Bidhannagar which is four kilometres, costs Rs 5 for second class and Rs 25 for first class. Similarly, from Sealdah to Titagarh 21 kilometres will cost Rs 55 for first class while it costs Rs 10 in second class.

Accordingly, for the monthly pass, it will cost Rs 345 to travel four kilometres in first class while it costs Rs 100 in second class. “This innovative move aims to revolutionise the commuting experience, catering specifically to officer goers, pregnant women and patients,” an official stated.