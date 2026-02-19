‘Matir Srishti’: UN-FAO recognises Bengal’s aromatic rice varieties

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has recognised West Bengal’s Gobindobhog, Tulaipanji and Kanakchur aromatic rice as part of its food and cultural heritage.



The FAO also awarded an internationally valued certificate to the state for its ‘Matir Srishti’ programme, launched in 2020 in the dry Paschimanchal districts. The initiative focuses on converting barren land into cultivable multi-crop fields, boosting irrigation, biodiversity and rural livelihoods. Banerjee dedicated the recognition to Bengal’s rural communities and farmers for conserving natural and food heritage.