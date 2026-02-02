Matigara: Probe ordered into ‘encroachment’ of DI Fund land

Siliguri: Darjeeling District Magistrate Manish Mishra has ordered an investigation into allegations of encroachment on DI Fund land in the Matigara area near Siliguri. The probe has been entrusted to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Siliguri, who has been asked to submit a detailed report within seven days.



According to sources, the District Magistrate received a written complaint during a programme he attended in Matigara earlier this week. Acting promptly on the complaint, he directed the sub-divisional administration to verify the ownership status of the land and examine the allegations of illegal occupation.

Speaking on the matter, DM Manish Mishra said: “The administration has been instructed to investigate whether the land is government-owned. If it is found to be government land, the issue of who is occupying it illegally will also be examined. Further action will be taken after the investigation is completed.”

The complaint was filed by local resident Amrit Thapa, who alleged that around 70 kathas of land near the Asian Highway under Matigara–II Gram Panchayat is being encroached upon.

He claimed that the land belongs to the DI Fund and that boundary walls are being erected unlawfully.

Thapa further alleged that shops existing on the land for several years were demolished and attempts were made to occupy the land forcibly. He had earlier lodged a written complaint against six persons at Matigara police station and has now approached the district administration.

Administrative sources estimate the current market value of the disputed land to be over Rs 100 crore.

There are also allegations that the land has been divided into plots and shown to prospective buyers.

However, one of the accused, Bikram Thapa, has denied the allegations, claiming that the land belongs to his grandmother, Dhanmaya Brahmani, and was taken on lease from the state government. He stated that outstanding land revenue had been cleared before construction of the boundary wall began.