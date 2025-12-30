Matigara: Man held for ‘ raping woman’ at her house

Siliguri: A man has been arrested on allegations of raping a woman at her residence in Matigara area.

The accused has been identified as Vivek Rai (38 years), a resident of the Salkavita area in Siliguri. The victim, a 35-year-old woman and a resident of Matigara, stated in her complaint that she had known the accused since 2018, though they had not been in contact for a long time. As per the complaint, the accused visited the woman’s house on Sunday. Since they were previously acquainted, the woman did not suspect any ill intent and allowed him inside.

It is alleged that the accused asked her to prepare tea, and when she went to the kitchen, he took advantage of the fact that she was alone at home and raped her.

Following the incident, the woman approached Matigara Police Station on Sunday evening and filed a written complaint. Acting promptly on the basis of the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused at his residence later

that night. The accused was produced before the Siliguri court on Monday. Further investigation is going on.