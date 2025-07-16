Matigara: Man held for rape attempt on minor

Siliguri: A man was arrested on charges of attempting to rape a 16-year-old minor.

The incident occurred at a renowned township located at Matigara.

The accused, identified as Pramod Sharma, was reportedly a friend of the girl’s father. He visited the minor’s house when her mother was out, while her father was at home.

According to sources, the man allegedly attempted to rape the minor and threatened her when the minor’s father left the house to pick up her mother from a shopping mall.

Upon the parents’ return, the accused reportedly left the house.

The girl later narrated the incident to her parents, who promptly lodged a written complaint at the Matigara Police Station on Monday night.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, police arrested Pramod the same night. He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was produced before the Siliguri Court

on Tuesday.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway.