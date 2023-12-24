Matiali Block unveils exciting tourism initiatives for visitors

Jalpaiguri: The local Panchayat administration has taken the initiative to attract tourists by showcasing the natural beauty of Matiali Block in Jalpaiguri. The Matiali Hat Gram Panchayat and Matiali Panchayat Samiti have collaborated to kickstart this effort, undertaking several initiatives.



The Panchayat Samiti has announced that the construction of homestays has commenced. Additionally, plans are underway for the development of an Eco Picnic Garden. Renovations are also in progress for the Tiabon and Grand Flavor restaurants, with provisions being made to accommodate tourists.

Hossain Habibul Hasan, president of Matiali Panchayat Samiti, stated: “The construction of a restaurant-cum-homestay has begun in Laligulas as a joint initiative of the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti, with an estimated cost of around Rs 15 lakh. Apart from two rooms, other facilities will also be provided. The picnic spot below the Laligulas viewpoint will be transformed into an eco-picnic garden, complete with water facilities for picnickers. Separate sections for cooking and toilets will be provided. Several other plans have been devised with tourists in mind, including the renovation of the Tiyaban Panchayat Samiti’s official building in the Chalsa area.

This will include accommodation and a conference hall, with the tendering process set to begin soon. Furthermore, the Grand Flavor Restaurant in Matiali will undergo renovations and efforts to enhance the beauty of the Chalsa viewpoint are in progress. Once these initiatives are completed, it will be possible to offer enhanced resources for visitors.”

Among the tourist destinations in Jalpaiguri, the natural beauty of Samsingh and the Laligulas area in Matiali Block has become a focal point of attraction. With high mountains on both sides and a river flowing through the middle, this tourist center is especially enchanting in winter. Due to the scenic allure of Laligulas, people from various regions visit daily and it also serves as a popular picnic spot.

Unfortunately, tourists often have to cut short their visit due to the lack of cottages or homestays. Addressing this concern, the Metelli Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat are now providing facilities to accommodate tourists and enhance their experience.