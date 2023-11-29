Matiali Block: Ops of solid waste mgmt to start in Dec

: The infrastructural work for the solid waste management project in Yingdong Matiyali Gram Panchayat of Matiali Block is complete, with operations set to begin by the first of December.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Jalpaiguri early next month. Before that, the solid waste management project developed in Yingdong Matiali Gram Panchayat will be operational. Following this, similar projects will commence in other Gram Panchayat areas of the block.

Excluding municipal areas in Jalpaiguri district, solid waste management projects in Gram Panchayats have been notably absent, leading to the indiscriminate disposal of waste from houses in the area and almost all the market garbage.

The state government, recognising this gap, has directed the initiation of solid waste management schemes in rural areas. Matiali Panchayat Samiti has responded to this directive, completing all aspects,

including the construction of the project house in Aibhel More area under Yingdong Matiyali Gram Panchayat.

Hossain Habibul Hasan, president of Matiali Panchayat Samiti, stated: “The infrastructure work for this project in Yingdong Matiali Gram Panchayat is finished. This will benefit over 10,000 residents of this Gram Panchayat.

The project will extend to other Gram Panchayats also. In this initiative, dirty garbage will be collected house-to-house and segregated at the designated infrastructure.

A local self-help group will oversee the process. The project will commence before the Chief Minister’s visit.”

Local residents expressed satisfaction with the Panchayat Samiti’s initiative, anticipating a cleaner environment.