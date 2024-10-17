Mathabhanga TMC leader murder: Prime suspect held

Cooch Behar: Police arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker Shyamal Ghosh in Mathabhanga. The arrested individual, identified as 25-year-old Ajay Mahato, is a resident of Ward 4 in Mathabhanga town. He was produced in court on Thursday.



Ghosh’s body was spotted on Tuesday night along the Mansai River embankment in the same ward, with evidence indicating he was murdered. Upon receiving reports of the incident, officers from the Mathabhanga Police Station quickly arrived at the scene. On Wednesday, a police team led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) initiated a thorough investigation, which ultimately led to Mahato’s arrest.

Additional District Superintendent of Police Animesh Roy stated: “A complaint regarding Shyamal Ghosh’s death was filed by his wife. Following this, our investigation led to Ajay Mahato as the suspect. Preliminary findings suggest that the motive for the crime stems from a past altercation where Shyamal Ghosh allegedly assaulted Ajay’s father, who later died. This incident appears to be an act of revenge. The investigation is ongoing, and we are pursuing all leads.”