Mathabhanga rape case: Court awards 10-year jail to tailor

Cooch Behar: The Mathabhanga Additional District Sessions Judge Court sentenced Joynal Abedin, a tailor, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a minor girl.

The judgment, delivered by Additional District Sessions Judge Rajesh Tamang on Monday, has drawn significant attention. The incident reportedly took place in 2021 when the victim, a minor, gave a dress to Abedin for stitching.

Public Prosecutor Abu Fattah Haque said: “The minor girl visited the tailor’s shop to collect her dress. At that time, the accused locked the door and sexually assaulted her. Following the incident, the victim’s family filed a formal complaint with Mathabhanga Police Station, leading to the arrest of the accused.” After a thorough investigation, the court found Abedin guilty on January 18, 2024. On Monday, the sentencing marked the culmination of the legal process, with the court emphasising the severity of the crime.