Mathabhanga Police launch ops to prevent thefts ahead of Puja

The Mathabhanga Police have launched an operation to prevent theft and alleviate traffic congestion in the town ahead of the Puja. A substantial police contingent, led by Mathabhanga SDPO Surjit Mondal, conducted a sweep of Mathabhanga town on Wednesday.

They engaged with jewellery and other traders in the market, while also cautioning drivers of various vehicles to help ease traffic on city roads prior to the Puja celebrations. This proactive effort by the police has garnered praise from both business owners and the general public.

In recent times, there have been several incidents of theft in the outskirts of Mathabhanga town. Just last Monday, a man disguised as a customer stole a gold chain from a jewellery shop in the town.

On Wednesday, the police met with local business owners, offering them various recommendations to address this issue.

Criminals have been exploiting traffic jams, and if such issues persist during the Puja, it can lead to significant inconveniences for the public.

Mondal stated: “As Puja approaches, city markets become extremely crowded. We are providing advice to traders and have received valuable inputs from them. During the Puja, plain-clothed police personnel will be deployed in various areas.”