Mathabhanga: People protest illegal construction on river embankment

Cooch Behar: Tensions have resurfaced in Ward 1 of Mathabhanga town as local residents staged a protest against alleged illegal construction activity on the embankment of the Mansai River. Concrete structures are reportedly being built in violation of regulations, raising serious concerns over the potential damage to the river embankment and future risks to the town.

According to residents, unauthorised construction of concrete houses on the embankment poses a direct threat to its structural integrity, which could lead to flooding or erosion in the area. The protest follows renewed allegations of encroachment, despite a previous intervention by municipal authorities.

“Illegal structures were built earlier and were subsequently demolished by the municipality. Now, construction has started again. This will harm the embankment and must be stopped immediately,” said Mohirudin Mia, a local resident.

One of the alleged encroachers, Sonamoni Barman, claimed ignorance regarding the land’s status. “We were not aware that the construction was illegal. Had we known, we wouldn’t have built the house here,” she said.

Mathabhanga Municipality Chairman Lakshyapati Pramanik responded firmly to the situation. “Illegal construction will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Similar structures have been demolished earlier. Our officials will inspect the site and action will be taken to remove the unauthorised construction,” he said.