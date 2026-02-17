Mathabhanga: ‘Late-night’ loudspeaker use by club amid exam season sparks controversy

Cooch Behar/Raiganj: A controversy has erupted in the Kodalkheti area of Nishiganj in Mathabhanga after a local club allegedly organised a late-night programme with loudspeakers to mark the birth anniversary of Panchanan Varma, despite the ongoing Higher Secondary examinations.



Residents and political leaders have questioned the role of both the club authorities and the local administration for allowing the use of loudspeakers late into the night during a crucial examination period.

BJP Cooch Behar district committee member Uttam Shil said: “We respect Panchanan Varma, but organising a programme with loudspeakers during Higher Secondary examinations, and that too in the presence of the administration, is not advisable.”

Greater Cooch Behar leader Parimal Barman echoed similar concerns, stating that while Panchanan Varma’s birth anniversary should be observed with due respect, the timing of the programme was inappropriate given the examinations.

Cooch Behar district Trinamool Congress chairman and Panchanan enthusiast Girindranath Barman also said that the celebration should have been conducted keeping the examinations in mind. “Birth anniversaries can be observed respectfully with various programmes, but using microphones at such a time is not desirable. The club authorities should have been more aware,” he said. However, club official Shailendra Barman claimed that police permission had been obtained to use the microphone until 12:30 am and maintained that the programme was conducted keeping the examination schedule in mind.

In a separate incident, tension prevailed in the Rasbihari Market area of Raiganj in North Dinajpur district after police sealed a local club following allegations of anti-social activities and assault.

According to police sources, two youths — Avi Ghosh and Mahadeb Barman — lodged a complaint alleging that they were confined and brutally assaulted inside the Biplabi Club premises on Saturday night. Acting on the complaint, police sealed the club as part of the investigation.

Avi Ghosh alleged that around 8 pm on Saturday, he and his friend were returning home to Debinagar on a motorcycle when a group of miscreants intercepted them near Rasbihari Market.

“They forcibly took us into the club house and beat us with iron rods, accusing us of being members of Ramkrishna Sangha Club. We somehow managed to escape and later lodged a complaint at the police station. We want strict action against those responsible,”

he said. However, Tapan Das, coordinator of Ward No. 22 of Raiganj Municipality, dismissed the allegations as false.

“The youths of Biplabi Club are gentle by nature. We demand a proper investigation and reopening of the club,” he said.