Mathabhanga: ‘Illegal concrete houses built on Sutunga River embankment’

Cooch Behar: Allegations have surfaced regarding “illegal” construction of concrete houses on the embankment of the Sutunga River in ward no. 5 of Mathabhanga town.

The Block Land and Land Reforms (BL&LRO) office has already served notices to two families for allegedly encroaching on the embankment.

Interestingly, the matter has drawn criticism from within the ruling party itself. Trinamool Congress councillor of ward no. 5, Chandrashekhar Roy Basunia, questioned the selective action. “Many were allotted land on the riverbank during the Left regime. If action is being taken now, all illegal constructions—including those in other wards like Ward No. 3—must also be addressed,” he said. A local resident echoed the sentiment, stating: “Many others have built homes here. If demolition is necessary, it should apply equally to all illegal structures.”

Mathabhanga town, encircled by the Sutunga River, relies on the embankment for flood protection. Residents and civic leaders allege that unauthorised construction along the embankment is weakening this crucial barrier. Vice Chairman of Mathabhanga Municipality, Biswajit Mondal, confirmed the issuance of notices and stated that the municipality has previously demolished such illegal structures. “We will not tolerate unauthorised construction. Action will be taken after reviewing older encroachments. Over the past year, no new illegal structures have been approved,” he said, assuring full cooperation with the BL&LRO office.

Officials from the BL&LRO office declined to comment on the matter.