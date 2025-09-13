Mathabhanga II Pradhan joins Trinamool

Cooch Behar: Ahead of the Assembly elections, BJP leaders continue to switch allegiance to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). On Friday, Ashwini Dev Singh, Pradhan of Ruidanga Gram Panchayat in Mathabhanga II block, officially joined Trinamool, receiving the party flag from district president Abhijit De Bhowmik at the Cooch Behar Trinamool office.

Ruidanga Gram Panchayat has 23 seats and in the 2023 Panchayat elections, the BJP had won 13, taking control of the Panchayat. While two BJP Panchayat members had joined Trinamool earlier, the Pradhan remained with BJP until now. With Singh’s induction, the Panchayat has come under Trinamool control.

Abhijit De Bhowmik said: “In the last Panchayat elections, BJP had won 24 Gram Panchayats in the district, including six in Mathabhanga II block. With Ashwini Dev Singh joining us, five of these Panchayats have now come under Trinamool.”

Speaking on his decision, Singh said: “I joined Trinamool due to lack of respect in BJP. I have served the party since the CPI(M) era and held various positions, including Pradhan. But the current BJP leadership does not value senior workers, prompting my switch.” BJP district president Abhijit Barman said Singh’s defection was the result of a conspiracy and added: “The full story behind his decision will become clear in a few days.”