Mathabhanga cracks down on plastic usage, fines traders

Cooch Behar: The Mathabhanga Municipality has been making sustained efforts to transform Mathabhanga into a plastic-free town. Despite repeated raids and fines imposed on traders found using banned plastic carry bags, some continue to disregard the regulations. In response, a joint initiative between Mathabhanga Municipality and the police was conducted on Wednesday to crack down on the use of plastic in the town.



Mathabhanga Municipal Chairman Lakshapati Pramanik, along with the executive officer, led a police force operation targeting various areas, including the market area and Mathabhanga Choupathi. During the operation, all plastic bags found in stores were confiscated. Several shops were raided, resulting in the recovery of a significant number of banned plastic carry bags. Traders caught using banned plastics were fined Rs 500 each.

Lakshapati Pramanik stated: “Mathabhanga was declared a plastic-free town several years ago.

However, despite our efforts, some traders have resumed using plastic. Today, a substantial amount of plastic was seized and traders have been warned against further use. Our goal remains to restore Mathabhanga to its status as a plastic-free town.”