Mathabhanga: 3 houses gutted in fire triggered by LPG cylinder leak

Cooch Behar: A massive fire broke out due to an LPG cylinder leak, destroying three houses in Ward No. 8 of Mathabhanga town on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from the Mathabhanga fire station responded swiftly, deploying two fire engines to bring the blaze under control. While no casualties were reported, significant property damage was incurred. According to local sources, the fire started at the residence of Uttam Basak while family members were preparing food for a function. After replacing an empty gas cylinder with a new one, a leak occurred, leading to a sudden ignition. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing two neighbouring houses and reducing most household belongings to ashes.

House owner Uttam Basak said: “The fire was caused by a leaking gas cylinder. Fortunately, no one was injured, but all three houses were completely destroyed, including essential documents and valuables. The extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.”

Upon receiving the report, Mathabhanga police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A police official confirmed that the fire was likely caused by a gas leak, though further inquiry is underway.