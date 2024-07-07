Mateswar: About 35 people affected with diarrhea

Kolkata: A state of panic persists among the people of Mateswar in East Burdwan after many people were reportedly affected with diarrhea. Local sources said that as many as 35 have been affected with the disease out of which around 17 people were admitted to a local hospital on Saturday. The number of cases started rising from Thursday-Friday. The exact reason for the diarrhoea outbreak is not yet known, but an expert team is working to ascertain the cause. A team has been sent to the spot to assess the situation.

A couple of months ago, around 35 people were affected and rushed to Arambagh Medical College Hospital as well as to private hospitals. For the past few months, the doctors across the city were also getting numerous cases of viral infection of the stomach or stomach flu. Even though most of the affected people did not require hospitalization. Doctors have pointed out that hand hygiene and eating healthy are the principal prevention measures for stomach flu.

It may be stated that dengue cases are also on the rise in Bengal. Dengue cases have gone up across the state in the last couple of months. According to data, around 1,328 dengue cases were reported till the last week of June. North 24-Parganas and Malda were among the worst affected districts. City hospitals have started getting Dengue cases.