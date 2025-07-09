Maternal uncle arrested in minor murder case in Kumarganj

BALURGHAT: Within 8 hours of the recovery of the decomposed body of an 11-year-old girl, police arrested the girl’s maternal uncle in connection with the murder. The body was recovered from a pond in the Mohona Jaharapukur area of Kumarganj in South Dinajpur on Monday, triggering shock and outrage.

According to police sources, the victim was missing since Friday. Her body was found about three kilometres from her home in Tajpur village. Acting swiftly, the Kumarganj Police launched an investigation and detained the girl’s maternal uncle, Bijoy Kisku, for questioning. He was reportedly the last person seen with the minor, travelling with her in a toto (e-rickshaw).

During interrogation, Kisku allegedly confessed to the crime. Initial investigations suggest that the murder was the outcome of an old family dispute between the accused and the girl’s father. Police have not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault, as the body was recovered in a semi-nude condition. South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Chinmay Mittal, on Tuesday addressing a press conference in Balurghat, confirmed the arrest. “The accused has confessed to the murder during police interrogation. A case of family enmity appears to be the motive. The post-mortem report will confirm if any sexual assault took place,” said the SP.

The accused was produced before the Balurghat court on Tuesday and police have sought 14 days of custody for further investigation.