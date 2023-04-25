Material recycling plant to be commissioned at Action Area III soon

KOLKATA: Soon, a material recycling plant, which has been set up by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at Action Area III in New Town, will be commissioned. It will help the civic body to recycle construction and demolition waste materials into raw materials for new products.



According to a civic body official, Mayor Firhad Hakim will be commissioning the construction and demolition material recycling plant and ancillary solid waste management services on April 27 at Patharghata in Action Area- III, Plot no. IIID/6.

It is learnt that the plant will crush construction and demolition waste which can be mixed with concrete to pave roads.

It is learnt that a huge amount of such waste generated is usually disposed of but since the KMC is now looking ahead towards waste recycling plans, which also include clearing the mountains of waste at Dhapa, seeks to now instead utilise the waste for productive purposes. Most of such construction or demolition wastes are concrete blocks that are non-biodegradable. Most of these wastes will be collected from housing projects which are usually dumped at landfills. The recycling plant is set up on 5 acres of land.

In the 2023-24 budget, a total of Rs 692.14 crore was allocated. According to an official, solid waste management has taken several measures towards recycling waste and which include bio-mining of waste at the Dhapa dump site and Garden Reach disposal site to reclaim the land which will be used for long-term fresh waste management facilities.

Till now around 6.32 lakh MT of legacy waste has already been mined and 5.22 lakh MT processed through bio-mining. Bio-mining project for processing such waste at garden reach has also been started.

It is learnt that a material recovery facility of 100 TPD capacities at Dhapa will be installed shortly for the recycling and reuse of dry waste. The KMC is also treating the wet waste by 500 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity by window composting, 5 TPD capacity at the Bio-CNG plant at Dhapa and through five decentralised organic waste composters in different wards.