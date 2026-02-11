Matching vacancy list for XI–XII teachers yet to reach WBSSC

Kolkata: The subject-wise and category-wise matching vacancy list for Class XI–XII teacher recruitment has not yet reached the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), leaving the counselling schedule uncertain, officials said on Tuesday.



According to sources, the list, sent by the School Education Department to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) last week, was found to contain anomalies. The board sought clarification from the school education commissioner and returned the list for correction, delaying its transmission to the commission.

“Till now we have not received it. It was expected last Friday, but the board seems to have noticed some anomalies and returned it to the commissioner. Once those are corrected, the list will come back to the board and then be sent to us,” a senior WBSSC official said.

He said the commission would require about nine to ten days from the date of receiving the list to begin the counselling process, including the mandatory five-day notice period. “Without the vacancy list in hand, we cannot fix a schedule,” he said.

Officials said the delay had reduced the possibility of issuing any counselling notification within the current week. They also pointed to the upcoming Group C and Group D recruitment examinations in early March as another administrative priority.

The commission had published the final merit panel, along with the waiting list, containing the names of over 18,000 candidates against 12,445 vacancies for the Class XI–XII teacher recruitment on January 21, and had planned to start the counselling process by late January.

The recruitment process must be completed by August 31 under a Supreme Court directive covering recruitment for Classes IX–X and XI–XII teachers. However, with the XI–XII counselling yet to begin, the start of the verification process for IX–X teacher recruitment also

remains uncertain.