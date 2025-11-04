Match fixing for Kolkata Premier League: 2 held

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has arrested two persons for alleged match fixing in the Kolkata Premier League football matches.

On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Rupesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Detective Department (DD), Special, Vidit Raj Bundesh during a Press conference said that recently information about the alleged match fixing was shared by the Indian Football Association (IFA).

Based on the tip off, Kolkata Police registered a suo motu case and started a probe. During the investigation, police came to know that racketeers used to determine the scoreline. Later, using the said scoreline on a betting App, the racketeers carried out their further operations. While probing, police found involvement of two persons identified as Akash Das and Rahul Saha and arrested them.

Among the two, Das used to work as the team manager and Saha was the media manager of the Khidderpore Club. Police claimed that the duo had confessed their crime.