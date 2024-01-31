Mastermind of passport, visa fraud syndicate arrested

The IGI Airport Police have arrested the mastermind behind a passport and visa fraud syndicate, bringing to light an international passport scam, the officials informed on Wednesday.

Karamjeet alias Vinod (33), a resident of Tilak Nagar, New Delhi, was arrested at Chennai Airport as he attempted to flee the country. The arrest marks the culmination of investigations into a case filed in 2023, under sections 419/420/468/471/120B IPC.

According to the DCP, IGI Airport Usha Rangnani, Karamjeet was a key player in a network that targeted unsuspecting individuals with promises of overseas opportunities, offering approved passports and visas for foreign countries at discounted rates. The syndicate’s modus operandi involved luring victims with fake assurances, ultimately deceiving them for financial gain.

The case gained momentum with the arrest of an Indian national, Karanbeer Singh, who was deported from Germany for illegal stay. Upon scrutiny of travel documents, it was discovered that Karanbeer had used a fraudulently obtained passport issued in the name of Ranjodh Singh during his deportation. The investigation

revealed that his journey to various countries, including Dubai, Serbia, Austria, Italy, Milan, Barcelona, and the United States, had been arranged by agents Gurjit Singh and Karamjeet in exchange for a hefty sum of Rs 35 lakh, Rangnani confirmed.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Gurjit Singh, but Karamjeet managed to elude authorities until his recent apprehension in Chennai. The accused, who works as an HR manager in a private company in the UAE specializing in medical equipment, confessed to his involvement in the fraudulent activities.

He disclosed that he and his associates operated on a commission basis, facilitating the stay arrangements abroad and arranging forged visas and passports for their clients, Rangnani mentioned.

The dedicated team, led by Inspector Yashpal Singh and comprising Inspector Satish and Head Constable Birju Singh, played a pivotal role in the operation. The arrest of Karamjeet not only unraveled the passport and visa fraud syndicate but also exposed the depth of the international passport scam, DCP added.