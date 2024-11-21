Mastermind behind theft gang arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri: The Siliguri police apprehended Vicky Balmiki, mastermind behind a gang of thieves operating in Siliguri and North Bengal using minors. Balmiki, a resident of Tikiapara, was evading authorities for an extended period but was caught following a theft complaint filed by Suraj Basfore, also from Tikiapara.

The incident occurred on November 15 when Basfore left his home to visit relatives in Cooch Behar.

Upon returning the next day, he found his house ransacked, with the door and wardrobe damaged. Gold and silver jewellery, cash and important documents had been stolen. Basfore immediately filed a complaint at the Siliguri Police Station on November 16.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested Balmiki within 24 hours. After taking him in custody, the police recovered stolen jewelry hidden underground at his residence. Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said: “He used minors in conducting such theft incidents.

He was the mastermind. Investigation is ongoing.” Balmiki was again produced at Siliguri Court on Thursday.