Master plan for South Khairbari Zoo finalised, awaiting Central approval

Alipurduar: The long wait is over as the master plan for the proposed zoo at South Khairbari, adjacent to Jaldapara National Park, has been finalised. With the state government’s approval, the plan has been submitted to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in Delhi. The State Zoo Authority expects approval within six months, after which the phased development of the Khairbari zoo, safari and tiger rehabilitation centre will begin. The project will follow the model of Siliguri’s Bengal Safari.

State Zoo Authority Member Secretary Sourav Chowdhury confirmed the progress, stating: “We have received the green signal from the state government. Now, the final master plan has been sent to the Central Zoo Authority for approval. Once we receive clearance, work will begin in a phased manner as per the plan. The centre aims to educate both current and future generations about wildlife conservation and research.”

According to the plan, Khairbari will have two safari zones — one for herbivores and another for carnivores. The herbivore safari will span 33 square kilometres, housing species like sambar, chital, barking deer, hog deer, blackbuck and antelopes. Visitors will explore this area through a designated nine-kilometre route. The leopard safari will cover 27 square kilometres, with a high boundary wall separating it from the herbivore section. To prevent conflicts with wild elephants, solar-powered electric fencing will be installed and a 15-foot-high iron wall will contain the animals within their designated areas. The Khairbari Tiger Rehabilitation Centre will also be upgraded. It will accommodate 50 resident leopards, along with 50 venomous and 100 non-venomous snakes. A dedicated section will be created for local and migratory birds. Two modern quarantine centers will provide care for rescued carnivores and herbivores.

To boost tourism, trained safari guides will be appointed and booklets on wildlife conservation will be available. Visitor amenities will include restrooms, drinking water stations, a cafeteria, a children’s park and a nature observation centre. Parking and battery-operated vehicles will also be arranged.

Established in 2005 for rescued circus tigers, the rehabilitation centre currently houses 23 leopards.

The tourism industry expects that once the safari begins, Khairbari will become a major wildlife attraction.