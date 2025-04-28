Master drain project at Rs 2.85 cr to end waterlogging in 3 wards

Raiganj: In a major step to address the persistent water logging issue, Raiganj Municipality has commenced the construction of two master drains covering wards 4, 10 and 11. The project, funded with Rs 2.85 crore from the North Bengal Development Department, aims to provide much-needed relief to the residents. Residents expressed satisfaction, optimistic that the long-standing water logging problems would soon be resolved.

Krishna Kalyani, MLA of Raiganj, laid the foundation stone for the project on Sunday. For years, residents of Netajipally, Bidhan Nagar and Ashokpally have suffered after moderate rainfall, with stagnant water remaining for over a month. This situation had caused severe health hazards and turned the areas into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Students of Mohanbati High School were among the worst affected.

The two master drains under construction will stretch from Mohanbati High School to Ghari More and from Bidhan Nagar More to FCI More. Speaking at the event, MLA Krishna Kalyani said: “Before the last Assembly by-election, we promised the residents to address the water logging issue. After approaching the North Bengal Development Department, we secured funding and have now started work. We are hopeful of completing the drains before the coming monsoon.”