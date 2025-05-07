Massive protest staged at Balurghat Rly Station over alleged substandard work

BALURGHAT: Members of the Trinamool Youth Congress and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad staged a protest at Balurghat Railway Station on Monday evening, alleging substandard work and widespread irregularities under the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station development project.

The demonstrators also submitted a memorandum to the Station Superintendent, addressing their concerns to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Katihar Division.

The protest was led by Ambarish Sarkar, District President of the Trinamool Youth Congress. He alleged that the development work being carried out under the Amrit Bharat scheme was of poor quality and that significant environmental damage had been caused in the process.

“A large number of trees were cut down for the project but no alternative plantation has been done,” Sarkar stated. He also raised concerns about the safety and security measures at the station, claiming they were inadequate and needed urgent improvement.

The protesters accused the Railways authorities of using low-grade construction materials and neglecting the environmental and infrastructural needs of the station. The delegation submitted a memorandum demanding immediate attention to these issues and urging for corrective measures.

Officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway denied the allegations.

Chief Public Relations Officer Kpinjal Kishore Sharma said: “No obstruction was caused to the ongoing work. A few members of the Trinamool Youth submitted a memorandum to the Station Manager.”