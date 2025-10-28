Massive fire in Darjeeling More destroys four furniture shops

Siliguri: A devastating fire broke out late Sunday night in Siliguri’s Darjeeling More area, reducing four furniture shops to ashes and partially damaging another shop, causing extensive damage worth several lakhs of rupees.

According to sources, locals noticed smoke and flames rising from one of the shops. Within moments, the fire spread rapidly to adjacent furniture stores. Three fire engines rushed to the spot. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly two hours before bringing it under control.

After getting the news, Ranjan Sarkar, Deputy Mayor, Sanjay Tibruwal, the Chairman of Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress, Biplab Roy Muhuri, the Secretary of the Greater Small Business Association, visited the site and assured support to the affected shop owners. Deputy Mayor Ranjan Sarkar stated that the Siliguri Municipal Corporation is assessing how it can assist the victims. “We are exploring ways in which the municipality can extend help to the affected families,” he said.

Mainly, wooden furniture was kept in the shops, and the shops were made of wood. Therefore, the fire spread rapidly. A preliminary investigation suggested that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.