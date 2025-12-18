Massive fire guts slum near Eco Park, 20 engines engaged

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Ram Mandir area in New Town near Eco Park gate number 6, adjacent to Ghuni village, after a major fire broke out in a slum on Wednesday evening.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze. State Fire and Emergency Services Minister, Sujit Bose, reached the spot at night and took stock of the situation.

Officials said the fire had been contained within a specific area and was not spreading further. No injuries were reported till the time this report was filed.

Sources said that the fire broke out around 6.45 pm in the slum near Ghuni village. Initially, five fire tenders were deployed, but as the flames intensified rapidly due to dry and windy weather, 15 more tenders were rushed to the spot in phases.

By the time the first fire engines arrived, the flames had already begun spreading, gutting almost the entire slum. Local residents said the fire also spread to a few houses in Ghuni village. Several LPG cylinders reportedly exploded, triggering panic among residents.

Firefighting operations were hampered by narrow approach roads, which made it difficult for fire tenders to reach close to the affected area. The presence of highly inflammable materials in the slum further fuelled the blaze, giving it a devastating intensity.

Fire personnel continued dousing operations late into the night to prevent any flare-up, while police and civic officials worked to secure the area and assist affected residents.