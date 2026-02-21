Massive fire guts six houses in Jaigaon’s Jharna Basti

Alipurduar: A massive fire broke out on Thursday night at Jharna Basti in Jaigaon, a border town in Alipurduar district, reducing six houses to ashes and partially damaging seven others, leaving several families homeless.

An elderly woman, identified as Alima Khatun, suffered severe burn injuries in the blaze and is currently battling for her life at Alipurduar District Hospital.

According to local sources, the fire broke out at the residence of Mahiruddin Miah and spread rapidly due to the prevailing dry conditions, triggering panic in the densely populated settlement. Residents, including several children who were inside the houses at the time, narrowly escaped.

Four fire tenders from Jaigaon, Hasimara and neighbouring Bhutan rushed to the spot after receiving information. Firefighters battled the inferno for nearly three-and-a-half hours before it was brought under control.

Officer-in-Charge of Jaigaon Fire Station, Shambhu Nath Gope, said: “A series of gas cylinder explosions intensified the blaze. The presence of two advanced fire engines from Bhutan significantly aided the firefighting efforts. Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.”

Dildar Miah, one of the victims, said, “Nothing is left but ashes. If the administration does not support us, we will be left with nothing.”

Jaigaon Development Authority Chairman Ganga Prasad Sharma assured that relief materials would be provided immediately and financial compensation would be recommended to the District Magistrate.