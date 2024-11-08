Massive fire erupts in Bhutan, Alipurduar lends helping hand

Alipurduar: A devastating fire broke out in Phuentsholing, a Bhutanese town near the India-Bhutan border, engulfing several homes in the Torsa Kidu

Housing Colony situated on the banks of Torsa River.

The fire started around 11 am on Thursday, prompting swift response from Bhutanese officials and local residents.

According to eyewitnesses, several gas cylinders were found at the scene, likely intensifying the flames. Authorities employed bulldozers to demolish nearby structures, preventing the fire from spreading to other buildings. All residential units in the area were quickly evacuated, ensuring the safety of the inhabitants. A combined effort from Bhutanese firefighters and local volunteers was underway for hours. Assistance also arrived from India’s Jaigaon fire station, with an Indian fire engine crossing the border to support the operation.

After approximately five hours, the fire was fully contained.

Manabendra Das, Additional SP of Jaigaon, stated: “Following the incident, we voluntarily managed the traffic on Bhutanese side. A fire engine from the Jaigaon fire station was dispatched. While no casualties have been reported, the fire resulted in extensive property damage, as confirmed by Bhutanese officials.”