Massive fire breaks out near IOC gate, none hurt

Siliguri: A massive fire broke out in the locality opposite the main gate of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) at New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri in the early hours of Thursday, completely gutting two food stalls.

The blaze, which was reportedly triggered by illegally stored oil at one of the stalls, spread rapidly, causing significant damage to the property.

The incident occurred around 12:30 am, when flames engulfed the two stalls. Local residents immediately informed firefighters and four fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, by the time the fire was contained, both food stalls had been completely destroyed.

D Roy, the fire officer from the Siliguri Fire Station said: “Oil was stored at one of the stalls, from where the fire spread. However, the actual cause of the fire is under examination. No casualties have been reported.”