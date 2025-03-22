Massive fire breaks out in Narkeldanga

Kolkata: A major fire broke out at a warehouse in Narkeldanga early on Saturday morning, causing widespread panic among local residents. The incident occurred around 6 am at a paper warehouse. The warehouse was located on the ground floor of a multi-storey residential building near Jala Maidan area, adjacent to Narkeldanga Main Road. Thick black smoke spread through the area, and residents evacuated their homes as a precaution. The warehouse contained flammable materials, which contributed to the fire’s intensity.

Local residents initially tried to control the blaze but were unsuccessful. The fire department was notified immediately, and seven fire tenders were dispatched. However, due to narrow lanes and dense surroundings, the fire tenders had to be parked 200-300 meters away. Despite these obstacles, firefighters managed to control the fire after an hour of intense effort. The fire caused extensive damage to the warehouse and its contents, no casualties were reported as all occupants were safely evacuated. However, one or two firefighters reportedly sustained minor injuries while battling the flames, officials said. Local residents expressed concerns over the lack of fire safety measures at the warehouse, alleging an absence of fire extinguishers and proper safety protocols. Authorities are still determining the cause of the fire.