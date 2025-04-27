Massive fire breaks out in Dhapa, none injured

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out in Dhapa, near EM Bypass, on Saturday, creating panic among residents as thick plumes of black smoke enveloped the entire area. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze erupted around 11.50 am at a godown in the Durgapur area under Pragati Maidan, which reportedly stored large quantities of plastic, tyres and other combustible materials. It is suspected that the fire may have been triggered by a transformer explosion. Locals claimed to have heard a loud explosion just moments before the fire spread rapidly across the area. Strong gusts of wind fanned the flames, causing the fire to engulf adjoining establishments and severely hampering firefighting efforts. Initially, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but the number was soon increased to eight as the intensity of the fire escalated. Firefighters, assisted by local residents, battled the massive blaze for nearly four and a half hours before finally bringing it under control at around 4:40 pm. Dense smoke significantly reduced visibility, making it extremely difficult for rescue teams to access the affected site. Residents of a nearby slum were evacuated as a precautionary measure, with many watching anxiously as the fire raged dangerously close to their homes. Authorities have yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, though preliminary suspicions point towards a transformer explosion. Fire officials said inflammable materials inside the godown had exacerbated the situation. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.