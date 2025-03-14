Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown

Siliguri: A devastating fire erupted at a scrap godown located in Roy Colony, Chayan Para, near the Eastern Bypass, under Ward 42 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday evening.

The blaze was first spotted by locals, who immediately alerted authorities.

Five fire engines quickly arrived at the scene and started controlling the fire.

However, till the report was filed, the blaze had not been fully extinguished. The godown, which stored scrap materials, was completely gutted in the blaze and the fire reportedly spread to a nearby house, adding to the chaos.

Shoba Subba, Councillor for Ward 42, arrived at the site soon after hearing

about the incident.

“The reason for the fire is unknown at this moment. Our primary focus is to control the fire and prevent further damage. We are currently at the spot and coordinating with the fire department,” said Subba.

There was no report of any loss of life or injury at the time of filing of the report.