Massive fire breaks out at roadside dhaba in Malda

Malda: A massive fire broke out at a roadside dhaba (eatery) near Madhughat under English Bazar Police Station late Wednesday night, triggering widespread panic in the area.

According to local sources, the fire broke out suddenly while cooking was underway at the dhaba located beside National Highway 12. Within moments, the flames spread rapidly, engulfing the entire establishment. The fire blazed uncontrollably, raising fears of it spreading to nearby houses. The situation caused considerable alarm among the residents of the Madhughat area.

Upon receiving information, three fire engines were immediately dispatched from Malda. Firefighters worked tirelessly for several hours and were eventually able to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the dhaba suffered extensive damage.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have started due to a gas leak or stove malfunction, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident.

Local residents have urged for stricter safety measures in roadside eateries to prevent such mishaps in the future. The incident has once again highlighted the need for better fire preparedness in commercial establishments.