Massive fire breaks out at godown, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension spread in Chandni Chowk area after a massive fire broke out at a godown of electronic goods on Sunday evening. State Fire minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Till last reports came in, fire was controlled and no injury was reported.



According to sources, around 7:30 pm on Sunday, local people of Chandni Chowk area spotted smoke and flames inside a godown of an electronic goods seller styled as ‘Partha International’. As the market was closed on Sunday, the area was less populated. Immediately police and fire brigade were informed. Initially, eight fire tenders were pressed into service but later seven more were sent.

Fire fighters faced trouble while dousing the blaze as the passage inside the building was narrow. Due to obstruction in the front, fire fighters were unable to use the ladder. While they were spraying from the top of the fire tenders, another team wearing oxygen masks and with necessary equipment went inside the building. The fire was controlled after almost three hours. However, cooling process is being carried out. Bose said that the businesspersons should obey the norms of the Fire department. He further informed that forensic experts will visit the building on Monday to collect samples for examination to ascertain the cause of fire. Due to the closure of the market, a major accident was averted.