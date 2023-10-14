Massive fire breaks out at edible oil warehouse

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at an edible oil warehouse in Howrah on Saturday morning.



At least eleven fire tenders were pressed into action and the blaze was brought under control after about five and a half hours.

According to sources, there were no reports of casualty. The incident took place at around 6:30 am on Saturday.

It is still unclear as to what may have caused the fire. According to a news agency report, a fire broke out at FMCG maker Emami in Bhagabatipur in the Sankrail Police Station area.

Local people informed that smoke was seen coming from the warehouse.

In no time the fire spread as the warehouse contained a large quantity of edible oil.

In July this year, a massive fire broke out at the Mangalahat in Howrah. A total of 18 fire tenders were pressed into action in phases to douse the flames that gutted the shops on about 12 bighas of land.

The fire had spread to other shops in the market due to the presence of inflammable objects. The fire-fighters had faced trouble in dousing the flames due to a shortage of water.

They were able to control it after almost five hours.

In this case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the incident.

She had further constituted a committee consisting of MLA Arup Roy, fire bri-gade officials, Disaster Management Group (DMG) officials and police.