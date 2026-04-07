Massive fire at illegal fuel godown in Nandakumar

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Bakhrabad area in Nandakumar of East Midnapore after a major fire broke out at a godown allegedly storing illegal fuel on



Monday morning.

According to sources, the fire broke out around 10:30 am at the godown located near National Highway 116, also known as the Haldia–Mecheda highway.

The blaze quickly spread, engulfing the structure and sending thick black smoke billowing across the area, triggering panic among local residents.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot, while police cordoned off the area and halted traffic movement. A team of paramilitary forces was also deployed to maintain law and order.

After several hours of operation, the fire was brought under control.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

However, as the godown reportedly stored highly inflammable materials, the entire structure was gutted.

Locals alleged that the godown was being used to store and sell illegal fuel, though it remains unclear whether the establishment had any valid permissions. Police have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the details. No injuries have been reported.