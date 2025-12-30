Massive crowd gathers as Abhishek visits Sebaashray 2 camp in Bishnupur

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday visited a ‘Sebaashray 2’ camp in South 24-Parganas’ Bishnupur.

With hundreds of people waiting to see Abhishek, the Diamond Harbour MP met and interacted with some of them.

Later, TMC on X wrote: “The overwhelming response at Bishnupur’s Sebaashray 2 camp reaffirmed a simple truth: leadership rooted in service earns enduring trust. Shri @Abhishekaitc’s visit was marked by genuine public affection and confidence in people-centric governance. Moments that speak for themselves.”

Banerjee began his visit to the ‘Sebaashray 2’ camp in the Bishnupur Assembly Constituency by offering floral tributes at their statues of the country’s great visionaries.

“Our Leader Shri @abhishekaitc doesn’t lead from a distance; he stands with them whenever they need a helping hand. He set a rare example of compassion by personally handing over wheelchairs to persons with disabilities during his visit to the Sebaashray 2 camp in Bishnupur, because in a true democracy, a leader always serves his people,” Trinamool further wrote on X.

During his visit to the ‘Sebaashray 2’ camp in Bishnupur, Banerjee closely inspected every section, from medicine distribution to diagnostic areas, and held

discussions with the doctors on duty. He also instructed the volunteers to make sure that people coming for medical check-ups did not face any difficulties. He also ensured that all arrangements were in place and that no shortcomings remained.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Arup Chakraborty slammed the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari after the latter urged people not to visit the Sebaashray 2 camps. Chakraborty claimed that Adhikari has become nervous seeing the success of the project.

Banerjee already announced that he will launch Sebaashray 2 camps in two blocks of Nandigram, the Assembly Constituency of Adhikari.