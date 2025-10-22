Massive blaze engulfs chemical factory in Barrackpore

Kolkata: The Ishwaripur area under Mohanpur Police Station witnessed a devastating fire early Tuesday morning after a chemical factory caught fire. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky as multiple explosions were heard from inside the premises, believed to have been triggered by stored paints, oils and other inflammable chemicals.

The fire, which started around 5:30 am, spread rapidly due to the volatile materials inside the factory. Residents in nearby areas reported tremors and intense heat as flames engulfed large portions of the plant. Initially, seven fire engines were sent to the spot, but as the blaze intensified, at least 25 engines were eventually deployed. Firefighters used foam to bring the situation under control.

Officials said the rescue operation faced hurdles as high boundary walls and locked gates obstructed entry. Firefighters had to break through concrete walls to access the interior of the burning facility. Fire officials confirmed that the blaze was brought under control around 9 am.

Additional Director General of West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Abhijit Pandey stated: “Our top priority is to confine the fire to one place. There are multiple factories around, but they are mostly unaffected.”

The fire initially spread to a neighbouring garment factory but was soon contained. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though search operations are ongoing to ensure no workers remain trapped inside.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Local administration and forensic teams are expected to investigate possible lapses in safety protocols once the area is declared safe.