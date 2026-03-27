Mass voter deletions spark public outrage in Malda’s Sujapur

Malda: A major controversy has erupted in the Sujapur Assembly Constituency of Malda district after allegations surfaced that 427 names were deleted from a single polling booth’s supplementary voter list. The incident, reported from Booth No. 3 at Paschim Bahadurpur Primary School under Silampur Gram Panchayat, has triggered widespread concern among residents and political parties alike.

According to local sources, a total of 522 voters were initially listed under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Residents claim that they attended the scheduled hearings and submitted all required documents. However, when the supplementary list was published, a staggering 427 names were found missing.

Mir Ali Mahaldar (50), a resident of the area, expressed shock at the development. “My family has been living here for generations. I have been voting regularly since before 2002, and my name was always in the voter list. Suddenly, it has disappeared. I don’t understand why,” he said.

Another resident, Rajesh Mahaldar, questioned the authorities, stating: “This is not just a clerical error. It feels like an attempt to deprive people of their democratic rights. We demand a proper investigation and immediate correction.”

The issue has also taken a political turn. BJP candidate Abhiraj Chowdhury attributed the problem to administrative lapses. “People should not panic. The state government failed to provide skilled personnel for data entry.

I will raise this issue with the District Magistrate and ensure that all genuine voters are reinstated,” he said.

On the other hand, former Congress MLA Arjun Halder alleged a larger conspiracy. “This is a deliberate attempt to exclude common people from voting. We are seeing similar patterns across Malda. If needed, we will move court,” he asserted.

Trinamool Congress candidate Sabina Yasmin strongly criticised the Election Commission, saying: “This process is being manipulated to suppress votes. Despite all efforts, people will respond through their votes.”

Meanwhile, affected voters attempting to file appeals at the tribunal have alleged lack of administrative support. “We travelled long distances, but there was no official to guide us. With only 15 days to apply, we are extremely worried,” said Mohammad Zakir Hossain Biswas.