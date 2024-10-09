Mass resignation at North Bengal Med College

Siliguri: Faculty members and professors of North Bengal Medical College (NBMC) submitted symbolic mass resignations to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). The doctors’ decision comes in the wake of the state government’s alleged failure to address the demands of junior doctors who have been on a prolonged hunger strike.

On Wednesday, approximately 52 doctors submitted their resignations, giving the government a 48-hour ultimatum to take decisive action. If no steps are taken, the medical community is prepared to escalate their protest.

Bidyut Goswami, a professor and one of the leading voices in the protest, alleged: “The hunger strike by junior doctors has been going on for an extended period, yet the state government has failed to address the crisis. We demand that this issue be addressed at the highest levels. While we are not suspending medical

services at this moment, failure to act within the next 48 hours will force us to launch stringent protests.” Two junior doctors at NBMC have been on hunger strike, diagnosed with ketone positivity due to prolonged fasting.

These doctors have been subsisting on glucose and their health is deteriorating rapidly. Senior doctors who examined their condition on this day warned that further continuation of the strike could have serious consequences for their health.