Mass IndiGo flight cancellations put city airport pax in the lurch

Kolkata: Flight operations at Kolkata Airport faced renewed disruption on Friday as IndiGo reportedly cancelled 47 flights through the day, according to the updated list shared by airport sources at the time this report was filed.

The cancellations cover departures scheduled between 3:15 AM and 4:30 pm, affecting flights to Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Imphal and several other destinations.

The fresh cancellations come on top of irregularities reported across the past two days. According to airport data for December 4 (12:00 AM–11:59 PM), IndiGo had 22 arrivals and 17 departures cancelled (total 39 cancellations) and 81 arrivals and 78 departures delayed (total 159 delays).

For December 5 (12:00 am–9:00 am), the airline reported 8 arrivals and 18 departures cancelled (26 cancellations total) and 13 arrivals and 13 departures delayed (total 26 delays). The updated afternoon list of 47 cancellations reflects additional flights cancelled today beyond the morning data.

Across the period December 3 to December 5 (till 9:00 am), IndiGo recorded a total of 92 cancellations and 320 delays at Kolkata Airport, out of 468 scheduled flights.

Airport officials said Friday’s final disruption count may rise further as more schedule changes are expected through the evening. Passengers reported long queues, repeated rebooking attempts and limited availability on alternate flights due to ongoing operational constraints.

Many among the passengers reportedly said they were informed of cancellations after reaching the

airport. Others said the delays stretched for hours before the final cancellation notice came through. At one point, travellers were told to take connecting flights through other cities, only to find those too had been cancelled.