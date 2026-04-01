Mass defection boosts TMC in South 24-Parganas ahead of polls

Kolkata: In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, more than 100 workers and supporters of the BJP, including mandal and booth-level members, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Namkhana under the Sagar Assembly Constituency of South 24-Parganas.



The new entrants were formally inducted by TMC candidate Bankim Chandra Hazra, who handed them the party flag in the presence of district leaders, including Zilla Parishad vice-president Simanta Malik and local panchayat samiti president and youth leader Abhishek Das.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Shamim Ahmed has been actively campaigning across multiple constituencies, including Diamond Harbour, Magrahat West and Maheshtala, while also managing his own Constituency. The party has intensified outreach efforts to expand its voter base.

In a parallel development, several hundred women supporters in Diamond Harbour reportedly switched from the BJP to the TMC during a rally aimed at reclaiming areas where the BJP had earlier gained leads. Party sources attributed the shift to the popularity of state welfare schemes such as Kanyashree, Lakshmir Bhandar and Yuva Sathi.

The developments underscore intensifying political churn in the district as parties gear up for the crucial polls.