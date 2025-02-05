Mass death of fishes in Teesta River sparks concern

Jalpaiguri: The mass death of fishes in the Teesta River caused a stir on Tuesday morning, as locals discovered dead fish floating near Saradapally, adjacent to Jubilee Park.

Species such as whiskered catfish, snakehead, spotted snakehead, Ritha, Bata, striped spiny eel, and the prized Bouruli fish were found dead. The Fisheries Department is investigating whether pesticides or poisoning caused the deaths.

Residents reported the incident about 3 km downstream of the Teesta Basin. Many rushed to the riverbank and collected the floating fish.

Gobinda Roy, a local resident, said: “I noticed an oily layer on the river in the morning. Someone might have mixed a substance in the water. I collected 4 kg of dead fish.”

Chaitanya Roy, another resident, added: “Fish poisoning has happened before in stagnant sections of the Teesta during winter. Today, around 13 species were found dead.”

Reports of fish poisoning in the Teesta and Karla rivers have surfaced in the past, particularly during winter. On November 28, 2011, the pesticide ‘Endosulfan’ was mixed into the Karla River, killing 43 fish species. Similar incidents occurred in the Teesta on December 18, 2012, and most recently on October 29, 2023, near the Teesta spur. District Fishery Officer Amlan Dasgupta explained, “During winter, the Teesta has a weak current, and the dissolved oxygen level should ideally be between 5 to 8 mg per litre. If it drops below that, oxygen depletion can occur, particularly on cloudy days, leading to fish deaths. However, if large-scale deaths are observed, the possibility of poisoning cannot be ruled out.” Environmental activist Dr. Raja Rauth said: “Silt accumulation has reduced the Teesta’s depth, affecting its ecosystem. If fish are being killed deliberately, strict action is needed.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen stated: “The Irrigation and Fisheries Departments have been asked to test water and fish samples and submit a report.”