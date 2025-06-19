Mason’s son overcomes grief of losing father, cracks NEET

Alipurduar: The tragic death of his father from cancer became the turning point in Dipjyoti Sarkar’s life. What could have broken him, instead forged his resolve. Now, this meritorious student from Shanti Nagar in Alipurduar town has cracked NEET with 512 out of 720 marks, securing rank 914 in Bengal and 39,413 nationally.

Dipjyoti’s father, a mason working in Kerala, returned home after being diagnosed with cancer but financial constraints meant he received almost no treatment. He passed away when Dipjyoti was in Class 10.

His father’s death became Dipjyoti’s driving force. Determined to ensure others don’t suffer the same fate, he set his sights on becoming a doctor to serve the poor.

He studied at Purba Shanti Nagar Primary School and MacWilliam High School before being selected in Class VI for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Barobisha. A consistent topper, he scored over 90 per cent in both Secondary and Higher Secondary exams.

For NEET preparation, Dipjyoti took an unconventional path.

He moved to Pune and studied for a year under the guidance of a non-profit voluntary organisation that provided free coaching to meritorious students from economically weak backgrounds. Throughout this journey, his mother, Saraswati Das Sarkar, stood by him. After losing her husband, she took up tailoring to support her children, working tirelessly from 10 am to midnight. “My husband’s death gave me strength,” she says. “I always tell my son — never forget the poor. Heal those who suffer.”

Now on the cusp of entering medical college, Dipjyoti remains grounded yet determined. “The next ten years will be a battle,” he admits.

“Financial hurdles are still there but I won’t let anything stop me. I want to return to society as a Specialist, an MD. My first duty will be to serve the suffering. I also want to take away my mother’s pain and help my sister shine too.”