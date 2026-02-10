Mason electrocuted to death in North 24-Parganas

Kolkata: A mason was electrocuted while working on the roof of a house beneath a 33,000-volt high-tension line in the Golabari area under Shasan police station in North 24-Parganas on Monday morning, triggering protests by local residents.



The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, who had gone up to the roof of an under-construction building at Dadar Mor to carry out masonry work when he came into contact with the high-voltage wire passing above the structure.

Police from Shasan police station reached the spot after being informed and recovered the body, but faced resistance from residents and the

victim’s family, who staged a road protest.

Locals alleged that the building was being constructed illegally beneath the high-tension line and that repeated complaints to the administration had not led to any action. They said the structure should not have been allowed at that location.

Residents also alleged that the building owner had forced the mason to work on the roof despite the risk.

They demanded action against those responsible and financial assistance for the victim’s family.