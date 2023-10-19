Mary Kom & Dhanraj Pillay take part in ‘Play for Teesta’ campaign

Siliguri: Bhaichung Bhutia, former Indian Football captain, Mary Kom, world champion boxer and Dhanraj Pillay, Olympian Hockey player donated Rs 2,50,000 for Sikkim through an exhibition Futsal match as a part of ‘Play for Teesta’ campaign launched by Bhaichung Bhutia to help the flood-affected people of Sikkim and Bengal.



The Futsal match between Bhaichung XI vs Mary Kom XI was held in Siliguri on Wednesday where Mary Kom XI won the match by 10-9 goals.

Meanwhile, Dhanraj Pillay and former East Bengal player Manjeet Singh who played for Mary Kom’s team, also performed well. Dhanraj Pillay alone scored 4 goals, while Bhaichung on the other side also scored 4 goals.

Meanwhile, the audience were happy after seeing their performances. Mary said: “Sikkim is devastated by a terrible calamity. I am happy to join this great initiative taken by Bhaichung to stand by Sikkim. We want everyone to be well and healthy.”

Dhanraj Pillay, the Hockey player said: “I responded to Bhaichung’s call to stand beside the people and joined this great initiative. I am happy to be given such a great honour. If Teesta is stable, everyone will be healthy, so play for Teesta.”

On the other hand, Dhanraj was very excited about the hockey team winning gold in the Asian Games.

He said: “This team will play well in the Olympics too. Harmanpreet is a great player.”

With the aim of helping the Teesta flood-affected people of Sikkim and Bengal, Bhaichung has launched the campaign ‘Play For Teesta’. With this campaign, he urged every sportsperson to organise charitable games and donate funds or relief materials for the affected people.

The Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) is co-ordinating the entire process. The money of the match will be used for affected people as per the requirements.